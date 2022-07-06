Blackburn Rovers Football Club Invites Muslims to Perform Eid Al-Adha Prayers at Its Stadium

Backburn, MINA – English football club Blackburn Rovers officially announced through its social media, inviting Muslims in the city to perform Eid al-Adha prayers at its stadium.

“We are proud to announce, once again, that we will be opening the doors at Ewood Park for our Muslim community to host Eid al-Adha prayers on Saturday, July 9th,” Blackburn Rovers said on Twitter.

“Ewood Park is open to all families, with provision for men and women to pray on the pitch,” Blackburn Rovers wrote.

For years, Blackburn Rovers themselves have supported the implementation of Eid prayers for local Muslims.

According to the schedule, Eid al-Adha prayers will take place at 09.30 local time. The stadium is open to people and families of all ages, with provision for men and women, as well as children.

Blackburn Rovers became the first football club in England to host Eid prayers at their stadium in 2021.

The club has also invited Muslim fans who wish to perform Taraweeh prayers on match days to use the prayer facilities at its stadium.

A prayer room opened at Ewood Park in 2018 to provide a quiet space for existing staff and supporters to pray and reflect.

During the holidays, Blackburn Rovers will provide free buses from Corporation Park and Queen’s Park. Yhey will also provide drinks after Eid prayers for the Muslims who attend. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)