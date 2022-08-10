BKSAP Urges UN Security Council to Form Peacekeeping Force for Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – Chairman of the House of Representatives Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Agency (BKSAP) Fadli Zon strongly condemned Israel’s latest attack on Palestinians.

He urged he United Nations Security Council to form a peacekeeping force for Palestine.

“This is a very brutal attack. This is a clear war crime. I strongly condemn that attack. The pretext of only attacking militant groups in Gaza is a far-fetched excuse. On the ground, Israel also kills children and women. It was recorded that 15 Gazan children died,” said Fadli in a release received by MINA on Wednesday.

Israel’s brutal attack on the Gaza Strip since Friday according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza has killed more than 44 Palestinians, including 15 children, four women and at least 311 injured.

Furthermore, Fadli, who is also a member of Commission I of the Indonesian House of Representatives with the scope of his overseas duties, urged the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to immediately take concrete steps to stop the Israeli barbaric attack.

“In my opinion, the current emergency step is to urge the UN Security Council to intervene directly to stop the attack, ease tensions, and open access for humanitarian aid to Gaza which has been isolated since 14 years,” said the former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives from the Gerindra party.

Because of the Israeli attack, the situation in Gaza became heated, dozens of Palestinians were killed.

Israel dubbed this attack operation ‘Breaking Dawn’. However, civilians, including children, were also among the dead. Israel itself claims to have received Palestinian mortar attacks that damaged the Israel-Gaza border in Errez. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)