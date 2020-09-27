Bimo Sasongko: It is Important to Produce Muslim Scholars in the Modern Era

Bogor, MINA – President Director, CEO as well as Founder of Euro Management, Bimo Sasongko said the importance of creating a generation of Muslim intellectuals in the modern era, among others, by studying abroad for various knowledge.

He conveyed this during an exclusive interview with MINA which was held virtually on Friday.

“A nation will be respected, and even feared by other nations, not from its beautiful paradise or hospitality, but from the many smart, quality and intelligent people, especially those who master in science and technology,” Bimo said

“For this reason, it is important for the majority of Muslims in Indonesia to take advantage of the opportunity to study abroad,” he continued.

The Deputy Secretary General of the Association of Indonesian Muslim Scholars (ICMI) said that Indonesia has large natural resources and big population, but still low in its education system and quality.

“The only way for our nation is to master in science and technology. We necessary a programs to send pupil or students to study abroad, it must be carried out, it must be echoed by the government, foundations or community organizations such as NU and Muhammadiyah, we must have a program to send students to abroad, because the science centers now exist outside the country, not in Indonesia,” he said.

According to the Secretary General of the German Alumni Association (IAJ), we as a large, civilized nation, must be encouraged to have superior human resources.

“So, it is important for Muslim scholars to seek knowledge as high as possible, become scientists, and must master in science and technology,” he said.

The Indonesian young generation don’t be weak, they must not be complacent. That it turns out that seeking knowledge is not only in Indonesia, there are still many centers of knowledge that must be pursued. Don’t be satisfied just studying in Indonesia.

“I hope that as many young Indonesians as possible have high aspirations to study as high as possible, whatever the knowledge,” he ordered.

Euro Management has been the pioneer of International Education Consultancy in Indonesia since 2003 and has sent nearly 4,000 Indonesian students to study in various developed countries in the world. Currently, Euro Management provides consulting services for 29 study destination countries. (L/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)