Indonesian Madrasas Apply New Curriculum for Islamic Religious Education and Arabic

Jakarta, MINA – Entering the academic of the year 2020/2021 starting on July 13, the Director of Curriculum, Facilities, Institutions, and Students (KSKK) Madrasah A Umar said that Madrasas Ibtidaiyah (MI), Tsanawiyah (MTs), and Aliyah (MA) will use the new curriculum for Islamic Religious Education and Arabic.

He explained in Jakarta on Friday (July 10), the Ministry of Religion had issued KMA No 183 2019 on the Curriculum of Islamic Education and Arabic Language in Madrasas.

In addition, KMA 184 2019 was also published on Guidelines for Implementing Curriculum in Madrasas.

Both of the KMA will be applied simultaneously at all grade levels in the 2020/2021 school year.

“KMA 183 in 2019 will replace the 2014 KMA 165 on the 2013 Curriculum of Islamic Education and Arabic Language Subjects in Madrasas,” Umar said.

“In that regard, starting from this academic year KMA 165 of 2014 is no longer valid,” he continued.

However, subjects in PAI Learning and Arabic Language at KMA 183 in 2019 are the same as KMA 165 in 2014. The subjects include the Quran Hadith, Akidah Akhlak, Jurisprudence, Islamic Cultural History (SKI), and Arabic.

“So the difference in KMA 183 and 165 is more on the improvement of the substance of subject matter because it is adapted to the development of 21st century life,” explained Umar.

“The Ministry of Religion has also prepared new PAI and Arabic learning materials so that both teachers and students do not need to buy them. The books can be accessed on the e-learning website of the madrasa, “he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)