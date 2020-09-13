Euro Management Indonesia Holds Online Foreign Language Course

Jakarta, MINA – Euro Management Indonesia hold an online foreign language course program for beginners, batch 11, 2020.

Founder of Euro Management Indonesia Bimo Sasongko said the program is opened for students at various universities throughout Indonesia (various programs, majors, semesters and levels).

“The learning method uses Zoom Meeting and Google Classroom,” he told MINA on Saturday.

“This scholarship is part of our commitment to educate the Indonesian Young Generation to have a global perspective and as one of the main prerequisites for being able to study abroad, either through the Scholarship Program or at Your Own Cost,” he added.

Foreign language course scholarship options include: Basic English, IELTS, German (Level A1 – Basic), French (Level A1 – Basic), and Japanese (Level N5 – Basic). And this scholarship is FREE, without tests and ties.

Previously, this foreign language course scholarship program has been regularly held since 2016. As many as 20,000 students have participated in the program.

“The target this time is 50,000 students who register. And I hope this program will continue to be a regular program. And one day the government, local government or the Ministry of Education and Culture will support it to finance this scholarship program, “he said.

The registration period starts from 7 September 2020 – 30 November 2020. While the language course period will start on 18 January 2021 – 30 June 2021.

With the theme “Indonesian Movement 2030: One Million Indonesia in the Heart of the World, One Million Habibies for Indonesia” this is fully supported by several parties. Among them are the Ministry of the State Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia, the Ministry of Education and Culture of the Republic of Indonesia, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, and the Central Executive of the Indonesian Teachers Association (PGRI). (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)