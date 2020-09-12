Bahrain Agrees to Normalize Relations with Israel, Trump Announces

Washington, MINA – Bahrain joined the United Arab Emirates in striking an agreement to normalize relations with Israel, President Donald Trump said on Friday, (Sept 12).

“Trump tweeted out the news after he spoke by phone to both Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,” the White House said. Jerusalem Post reported.

Trump also tweeted: “Another historic breakthrough today! Our two great friends Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain agree to a Peace Deal-the second Arab country to make peace with Israel in 30 days!”

“This is a historic breakthrough to further peace in the Middle East,” the United States, Bahrain and Israel said in a joint statement.

“Opening direct dialog and ties between these two dynamic societies and advanced economies will continue the positive transformation of the Middle East and increase stability, security, and prosperity in the region,” it said.

Netanyahu said the agreement marks a “new era of peace.” (T/RS2/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)