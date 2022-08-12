Azerbaijan, EU Sign A MOU for Strategic Partnership in the Energy Sector

Brussels, MINA – Azerbaijan and the European Union signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Strategic Partnership in the Energy Sector related to gas supply from Azerbaijan to Europe in 2027.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev highly praised energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

“This project has completely changed the European energy map, and it is a long-term, predictable and very reliable cooperation,” he said in a statement received by MINA on Friday.

Meanwhile, European Union President Von der Leyen said that this new memorandum of understanding opened a new chapter in its energy cooperation with Azerbaijan.

According to him, the signing of the MOU is part of efforts to implement the ratification of the Paris Agreement related to limiting temperature increases to 1.5 degrees Celsius by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Azerbaijan and the European Union cooperate with each other to achieve these goals and can fully implement and design a Long-Term Low Emissions Development Strategy in line with the goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

“I believe natural gas will continue to play an important role in terms of energy consumption and power generation in the European Union until 2030. Going forward, natural gas will also continue to be used in the European Union, while being progressively replaced by commitments to climate neutrality by 2050 , “he said.

Von der leyen emphasized the importance of the Global Methane Pledge to reduce collective methane emissions by at least 30% by 2030; and take the necessary steps to reduce methane emissions throughout the supply chain.

Since Azerbaijan produces fossil natural gas and the European Union imports it, both parties recognize the importance of collective responsibility that must be carried out by making the supply chain efficient, environmentally friendly, and climate friendly. (T/RE1)

Miraj News Agency (MINA)