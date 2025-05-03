Spanish MEP Condemns Israeli Attack on Freedom Flotilla Humanitarian Aid Ship

Madrid, MINA – A Spanish member of the European Parliament strongly condemned an Israeli attack on a humanitarian aid ship en route to Gaza, which took place in international waters off the coast of Malta on Friday, Anadolu Agency reported.

“As a member of the European Parliament and of the delegation for Palestine, I condemn the attack on the international flotilla by Israel in international waters,” said Ana Miranda Paz in a statement to Anadolu Agency.

Miranda Paz held Israel responsible for the assault and called on the European Union to respond firmly.

“We cannot support this impunity, and the European Union must act against this israel/">impunity of Israel against a humanitarian flotilla,” she asserted.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the organizer of the mission, reported that the aid ship carrying 16 people was targeted by drone strikes while attempting to deliver much-needed humanitarian supplies to Gaza.

The incident comes amid growing concern over the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave, where aid groups have warned of widespread suffering due to a two-month Israeli blockade. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

