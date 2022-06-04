AWG West Java Holds Gowes Action Supporting Al-Aqsa and Palestine

Bandung, MINA – Indonesian Humanitarian organization, Aqsa Working Group (AWG) Bureau of West Java held the Al Aqsa Gowes Action as a form of support for Aqsa and Palestine, in Bandung, West Java on Saturday (June 4).

This Gowes action is to enliven the Tabligh Akbar and Ghazwah Fathul Aqsa West Java on Sunday, which will be attended by Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur, Ambassador of Palestine in Jakarta Zuhair Al Shun, Deputy Governor of West Java Uu Ruzhanul Ulum, Supervisor of Suffah Samarinda Dr. Makmun Saleh and Mudir Kutab Cimahi Ustadz Abiem Ismail, according to a written statement received by MINA.

This riding route will start at 14.00 WIB, from Jalan Jatinangor, under the Jatinangor Toll Bridge, Sumedang, to the Al-Fatah Mosque in Ciluluk, with a distance of eight kilometers.

The Gowes action will be attended by Alumni Gowes for the Bandung-Tasikmalaya route and general participants who can register for free, with a limited number.

Participants who participate are encouraged to bring or wear Al-Aqsa and Palestinian attributes, such as posters or banners for the Al Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinian-Indonesian flag. For the uniforms themselves, AWG will provide free of charge for the participants.

Gowes Supporting Aqsa is an activity that is often carried out by AWG as a form of support for Al-Aqsa and Palestine, which are currently under Israeli occupation.

Aqsa Gowes Action was initiated by AWG Trustees Imaam Yakhsallah Mansur in March 2019. This action was then held for the first time in April of the same year. The route starts from Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Cileungsi, Bogor, to the Palestinian Embassy in Jakarta, and then continues the journey to Al-Fatah Muhajiru Islamic Boarding School, South Lampung.

The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) is an institution formed in order to accommodate and manage the efforts of the Muslims to liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque and assist the struggle of the Palestinian people.

AWG was founded by the community component who attended the Al-Aqsa International Conference which was held at Wisma Antara on 20 Sha’ban 1429H/ 21 August 2008 in Jakarta. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)