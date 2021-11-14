AWG Palestine Solidarity: Indonesian and Palestinian Flags at Galunggung Peak

Tasikmalaya, MINA – A total of 35 climbers from various regions in West Java began climbing to carry out the raising of the Indonesian and Palestinian flags at the top of Mount Galunggung, Tasikmalaya on Sunday.

This activity is one of the series of events for the 2021 Palestine Solidarity Week initiated by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), 22-29 November 2021.

The release of the climbers was carried out by handing over the flag of the Republic of Indonesia, the flag of Palestine, and the Panji Aqsa Working Group (AWG) at the Al-Fatah Leuwisari Mosque, Tasikmalaya Regency, Sunday morning, by AWG Advisor Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur.

Imaam was accompanied by West Java Waliyul Imaam Munif Nasir, Naib Tasikmalaya, Chairman of the AWG Presidium M Anshorullah, AWG Secretary General Subhan Amier Chaf, West Java Bureau AWG Chairman Ahmad Abdullah, along with the Central AWG management and West Java Bureau.

“Please accept this Palestinian flag as a symbol of the struggle for the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the independence of Palestine. Hopefully, it can be flown with the Red and White flag on the top of the mountain. Allahu Akbar, Al-Aqsa Haqquna,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, handing the Palestinian flag to the coordinator of the flag-raising climbers, reported MINA journalist Rana Setiawan Al-Mujahid directly from the location where the Palestinian flag was raised at the top of Mount Galunggung, Tasikmalaya.

Imaam Yakhsyallah hopes that the steps of the climbers raising the Indonesian-Palestinian flag will be recorded by Allah in their practice notes as a trace of the struggle for the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine.

Imaam also stated that the mission of raising the Indonesian-Palestinian flag at the top of the mountain had the first purpose of showing concern for the struggle for the liberation of Al-Aqsa and the independence of Palestine. Indonesian people will always be with the Palestinians and continue to fight until the Al-Aqsa Mosque is free from the Israeli Zionist invaders.

Second, this activity can also terrify God’s enemies.

“Thirdly, this activity shows the resistance movement against the Zionists and a form of defense against Al-Aqsa and Palestine. Palestine’s affairs are not only religious matters, but humanitarian affairs,” he concluded.

Previously, the Indonesian and Palestinian flags were carried by more than 50 cyclists participating in the Al-Aqsa Gowes on Saturday, who traveled about 115 km, starting from the Pusdai Bandung Mosque to Lingga Wangi Village, Leuwi Sari District, Tasikmalaya Regency.

The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) held the International Palestine Solidarity Week on November 22-29 2021 which is an annual event in support of the liberation of the Aqsa Mosque and the independence of Palestine.

This year, with the theme “Moving in Community to Liberate Al-Aqsa and Palestine,” AWG will also hold the launch of the book “Liberation of the Aqsa Mosque, the Obligation of All Muslims”, photo exhibition, Millenial Peacemaker Forum Talkshow, Palestine Film Roadshow, Al-Aqsa Gowes, and the raising of the Palestinian flag on the top of the mountain.

The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) is an institution formed in order to accommodate and manage the efforts of the Muslims for the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and assist the struggle of the Palestinian people.

AWG was founded by components of the people who attended the Al-Aqsa International Conference which was held at Wisma Antara Jakarta on 20 Sha’ban 1429H/ 21 August 2008 in Jakarta.(T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)