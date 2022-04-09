AWG Distributes 102 Sleeping Mats for I’tikaf in Several Mosques

Al-Muhajirun, South Lampung, MINA – Aqsa Working Group (AWG) will distribute 102 pcs of sleeping mats to several mosques in the Lampung Region for i’tikaf.

This charity is one of the Muslim activists Fera Isniyanti, who is also active in the Palestinian struggle, especially in the effort to liberate the Aqsa Mosque.

The alms were handed over to the Chair of the Lampung Bureau of AWG, M Waliyulloh, at the An-Nubuwwah Mosque, Shuffah Hizbullah Islamic Boarding School and Al-Fatah Madrasah Lampung on Friday.

Waliyulloh when interviewed by MINA said he planned to distribute the bedding to six mosques, namely the An-Nubuwwah Mosque, At-Taqwa Mosque in Metro City, three mosques in Ciamis, and Bandar Jaya, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

“Fera, one of the sisters who has great concern for the affairs of the Muslims, especially Al-Aqsa. On the occasion of the month of Ramadan this year, Fera gave 102 sleeping mats to the I’tikaf brothers. Very impressed with the alms given by Fera and her generosity is exemplary for Muslims,” ​​he said.

He added that the choice of AWG as an institution that distributed bedding assistance for i’tikaf could be a momentum as well as socialization related to Palestine and the Al-Aqsa Mosque in mosques.

Meanwhile, Fera Isniyanti said that one of the goals for distributing the bedding is to develop and promote AWG as well as to introduce the wider community to the vision and mission of AWG.

“Hopefully, with this sleeping mat, I’tikaf can be lively and hopefully can get forgiveness from Allah for people who are serious about doing i’tikaf in this month of Ramadan,” she hoped.

“Thus in the future, we can become more useful human beings for the people, loved by Allah and a closer ukhuwah as fellow Muslims,” ​​she said. (T/RE1)

