At Least 200,000 Palestinians Left without Essentials in Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – At least 200,000 residents in the northern Gaza Strip have been without food, water or medicine for 12 consecutive days amid ethnic cleansing operations by the Israeli army, Gaza’s Civil Defense reported late Wednesday.

It said in a statement that Palestinians in the Jabalia refugee camp are deprived of the essential and the Israeli military continues to bomb and demolish buildings and infrastructure in North Gaza province, Anadolu Agency reports.

The statement added that scores of civilians were killed under the rubble and on the roads, with no means to retrieve their bodies as the Israeli army targets any moving object.

It stressed that Jabalia is being systematically destroyed and faces death on a large scale.

Earlier, witnesses said that the Israeli army carried out widespread destruction, burning and demolition of buildings and homes in the refugee camp.

Explosions were reported in the area, attributed to the demolition operations being conducted by Israeli forces, witnesses added.

The Israeli army launched a military operation in northern Gaza on Oct. 6 amid a tight siege on the area, claiming that the offensive aims to prevent Hamas from regrouping in the area.

Palestinians dispute the claim, saying the deadly attack is to force them to leave the area once and for all.

More than 342 people have been killed since then amid massive destruction across the area, according to Palestinian authorities.

It marks the third ground operation conducted by the Israeli army in the Jabalia camp since the onset of the genocide in Gaza on October 7, 2023.

Israel has launched a brutal offensive on Gaza following a Hamas attack last year, killing more than 42,400 people, mostly women and children, and injuring over 99,000 others.

The conflict has spread to Lebanon, with Israel launching deadly strikes across that country, which have killed more than 1,500 people and injured over 4,500 since September 23. (T/RE1/P2)

