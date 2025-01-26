SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Trump Proposes Moving Palestinians out of Gaza to Egypt and Jordan

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

7 Views

People in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Washington, MINA – US President Donald Trump on Saturday proposed moving Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries such as Egypt and Jordan, an unusual proposal that the previous Joe Biden administration opposed, Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One bound for Miami, the president said he raised the issue during a phone call with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, and he may speak to Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday.

“I told him (the Jordanian king) I want you to take more because I look at the entire Gaza Strip right now and it’s a mess, a total mess,” Trump said. “I want him (Jordan’s king) to take people in.”

“I want Egypt to take people in. I’m going to talk to General Al Sisi tomorrow. I want Egypt to take people in. And I want Jordan to take people in,” Trump continued.

“You’re talking about a million and a half people, and we’re just cleaning up the whole thing. You know over the centuries there’s been many, many conflicts. And I don’t know, something has to happen,” he added.

Describing Gaza as a “demolition site,” the US president said: “Pretty much everything is destroyed and people are dying there. So I would rather engage with some of the Arab countries and build housing in different locations where they can maybe live in peace for a change.”

He added that the displacement “could be temporary or it could be long-term.”

The Biden administration opposes moving Gazans out of the enclave, advocating for their return to their homes after a possible peace and two-state solution. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

