Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Shifa Hospital Struggles to Cope with Increasing Casualties Amid Israeli Airstrikes

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

The MER-C EMT team carries out operations to assist genocide victims at Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Gaza, MINA – Dr. Mohamed Abu Salmiya, the director of Shifa Hospital in Gaza, has reported that the hospital’s medical teams are overwhelmed by the rising number of wounded civilians as a result of intense Israeli airstrikes and bombardment, Palinfo reported.

In a press statement on Tuesday, Dr. Abu Salmiya confirmed that the hospital has run out of essential medicines and medical supplies due to the ongoing Israeli blockade of Gaza.

He stressed that the healthcare system is unable to cope with the large number of injured, with the closure of crossings making it impossible to replenish stocks.

“We are witnessing a full-fledged crime committed by the occupation,” Dr. Abu Salmiya stated, condemning the ongoing violence.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that at least 342 people have been killed in the recent wave of attacks, with many others in critical condition or trapped under the rubble of bombed buildings. The death toll is expected to increase. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAl-Shifa Hospital Dr. Mohamed Abu Salmiya Gaza blockade Gaza Hospital Gaza people Israeli aggression Israeli airstrikes Israeli attacks Israeli bombardment Israeli new Attacks war on Gaza

