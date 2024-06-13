At Least 12 Palestinians Detained by Israeli Occupation Forces from West Bank

West Bank, MINA – At least 12 Palestinians, including a child and a woman, were rounded up by Israeli occupation forces in the occupied West Bank during the last 24 hours, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) and the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, Wafa reports.

They said in a joint statement that the detentions took place mainly in Hebron Governorate, with other cases reported in Qalqilya, Nablus and Salfit.

PPS and the Commission said that the occupation forces continue an oppressive offensive against the city of Jenin and its camp, where a young Palestinian was shot and injured from gunfire during the ongoing incursion.

Israeli forces continue to carry out widespread raids, arrests, and brutal assaults during arrest operations, along with threats against detainees and their families, in addition to extensive destruction and vandalism of civilian homes, according to the joint statement.

With these latest arrests, the total number of Palestinians arrested in the occupied West Bank since October 7th has risen to over 9,185. This figure includes those arrested from their homes, at military checkpoints, those who surrendered under pressure, and those taken hostage.

The statement emphasized that the Israeli occupation continues systematic arrest campaigns as one of its consistent policies, which escalated significantly after October 7th. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)