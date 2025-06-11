Two Palestinians Killed, Dozens Injured During Israeli Raid in Nablus

Nablus, MINA – Two Palestinian men were killed on Tuesday during an Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) raid in Nablus City, located in the northern West Bank. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the victims as Nidhal Mahdi, 40, and Khaled Mahdi, 35. Both were fatally shot by Israeli forces, and their bodies were subsequently seized, Palestine Information Center reported.

The health ministry also reported that at least 27 people sustained injuries during the ongoing raid, including cases of tear gas inhalation. In a disturbing incident, a 59-year-old woman suffered severe bleeding after being bitten in the thigh by a dog reportedly used by Israeli forces, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

The IOF launched a large-scale operation at dawn, deploying dozens of military vehicles into Nablus and its Old City. Troops stormed residential areas, assaulted civilians, and vandalized homes and businesses. Several properties had their doors forcibly smashed.

Additionally, a young paramedic was reportedly kidnapped by Israeli forces in the Old City amid a heavy military presence. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)