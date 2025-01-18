At Least 117 Palestinians Killed since Ceasefire Declaration

Gaza, MINA – At least 117 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since the announcement of a ceasefire deal that will start on Sunday, Palinfo reported.

The toll includes at least 30 children and 32 women, while more than 265 people were injured.

Two people were killed in Rafah, while 14 others were killed in Khan Yunis, 10 in central Gaza and 91 in Gaza City.

Earlier on Wednesday, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani announced that Israel and Hamas had reached a deal to end their 15-month war in Gaza and exchange Israeli prisoners for Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

He said the ceasefire would come into effect on Sunday, January 19.

The deal will be implemented in three stages, Sheikh Mohammed said. In the first six-week phase, Israeli forces will gradually withdraw from central Gaza and Palestinians will be allowed to return to their homes in northern Gaza.

Hamas will release 33 Israeli prisoners during the six weeks, including all female soldiers and civilians, children and the elderly, he said.

The second phase of talks will begin on the 16th day of the first phase, and is expected to include the release of the remaining prisoners and a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, Reuters news agency reported, citing an official briefing on the talks.

The third phase is expected to include the repatriation of bodies and the start of reconstruction in Gaza, Reuters reported.

The announcement came as the Israeli army continued its deadly assault on the Gaza Strip. (T/RE1/P2)

