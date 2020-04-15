ASEAN Summit Declares Nine Points to Overcome COVID-19

Bogor, MINA – The ASEAN Plus Three (Japan, China and South Korea) High Level Conference (Summit) which was held virtually on Tuesday resulted in nine main issues related to the handling of COVID-19 pandemic.

The summit was attended by 10 leaders of ASEAN countries, including President Joko Widodo, Viet Nam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuân Phúc as Chair of ASEAN 2020 and ASEAN Secretary General Dato Lim Jock Hoi.

While ASEAN partners who took part are Premier China Li Keqiang, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

“This summit resulted a joint statement that outlines nine main points, which essentially contain the commitment of APT leaders,” said Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi after accompanying the President through video conferencen.

First, the leaders of the ASEAN Plus Three Summit or APT are committed to continue to strengthen cooperation in exchanging information, best practices, cooperation policies, technical clinical treatment, and others.

Second, leaders agreed on matters to strengthen national and regional capacity to prepare and respond to a pandemic.

“Among others, it also enhances and emphasizes the importance of protecting health workers, adequate supply of medical devices and medical devices,” Retno said.

Third, according to Retno, APT leaders have also considered establishing an APT for essential medical supply that will make it easier for APT countries to respond to health emergency needs. APT leaders encourage the use of existing regional emergency research facilities managed by the AHA Center.

Fourth, the leaders are also highly committed to strengthening scientific cooperation in the field of epidemiological research including through the APT Field Epidemiology Training Network and increasing innovation and digital technology to promote the best response of scientists against COVID-19.

“Fifth, encourage cooperation for capacity in the public health sector including improving health facilities to deal with infections, training health workers, and others,” she said.

Sixth, APT leaders strive to ensure the availability of funds to fight the pandemic, including through the formation of ASEAN Respond Funds team which is a reallocation of ASEAN plus One and APT cooperation funds.

APT countries want to propose that 10 percent of the ASEAN Cooperation Fund and the ASEAN cooperation fund plus one be reallocated for emergency measures.

“Such as for the purchase of medical devices needed by ASEAN countries,” she said. Seventh is increasing cooperation for the protection of citizens in APT countries.

Eighth, increased commitment to open trade and investment which was also emphasized by the leaders of the APT countries.

Ninth, increased joint efforts to prepare for a pandemic recovery in stimulating financial economic resilience and others. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)