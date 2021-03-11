As 90 Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa’s Courtyards

Jerusalem, MINA – Dozens of Israeli settlers on Wednesday stormed the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque from the Mughrabi Gate, Wafa reported.

The Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said, in a brief statement, that 90 settlers, including the extremist Yehuda Glick, and 4 members of the Israeli occupation intelligence, stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque squares and wandered in and performed Talmudic rituals.

The so-called “Temple Groups” are preparing for fierce Judaization steps during the upcoming “Passover” holiday, most notably the introduction of “Passover” offerings and their implementation inside Al-Aqsa. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)