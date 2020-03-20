As 700 Thousand People in Indonesia at Risk of Coronavirus Infection

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian special spokesman for the handling of coronavirus (Covid-19) Achmad Yurianto estimates there are 600 to 700 thousand more people in Indonesia who at risk of being infected by coronavirus.

“The number of people at risk is in the range of 600 thousand to 700 thousand,” Achmad said at a press conference in Jakarta on Friday, March 20.

The figure is obtained based on population at risk calculation, namely the number of populations or individuals who are likely to have direct or indirect contact with positive sufferers, so they have a high risk of infection.

Through a BNPB live broadcast, Yurianto said he had prepared 1 million coronavirus inspection tools. The action is expected to reduce the number of coronavirus spreads.

“The government will prepare around one million kits for mass inspection to identify positive cases in the community,” he said.

The mass inspection procedure is different from the inspection using PCR. Achmad explained that the mass test would take a blood sample to be examined, the results could be known within two minutes.

In his explanation, Achmad also stressed that mass examinations were only carried out on people who likely to be infected. The examination is carried out by tracing the coronavirus positive patient.

“We will trace back 14 days back, the patient’s activity, the people around us will do an examination,” he said.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in Indonesia reached 369 people, 32 of whom are died and 17 cured. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)