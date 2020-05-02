As 661 Indonesian Citizens Confirmed Covid-19 in Abroad

Jakarta, MINA – As 661 Indonesian citizens in abroad are confirmed positive Coronavirus or Covid-19 until Saturday, May 2.

Meanwhile, based on data from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the 661 Indonesian citizens, 223 are healed, 34 people are died and 404 are treated.

Hundreds of positive cases of Indonesian citizens are spread in 30 countries, the Vatican and Cruise ships.

Based on data from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Indonesian citizens on the Cruise Ship are the most affected by coronavirus, reaching 170 people with 17 recovering, 4 dead and 149 others still being treated.

Indonesian citizens in Malaysia became the second most damaged corona. So far, there are 108 Indonesians Infected by Covid-19, 18 people recovered, 2 died and 88 others are in treatment.

Indonesian Citizens in Saudi Arabia who are exposed to corona cases reached 75 people, 8 being recovered, 6 dead and 61 others still being treated.

While Indonesian citizens in India who are exposed by coronavirus also reached 75 people. Those are members of Jamaah Tabligh who are on pilgrimage and attend religious events in India.

To date, the coronavirus has spread to 214 countries and regions with more than 3 million confirmed cases, the most in the United States, with more than 1 million people being infected by the virus. (L / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)