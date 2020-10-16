Select Language

Latest
18 min. agoU-16 Indonesian Football Team to Hold Trials in Dubai
21 min. agoMore than 17 Million US Citizens Vote First Before the November 3 Election
25 min. agoAs 19 Saudi and Sudanese Prisoners of Yaman War Arrive in Riyadh
29 min. agoIsraeli Knesset Approves Normalization Agreement with UEA
33 min. agoAFC: The Asian Futsal Cup 2020 Postponed
Middle East

As 19 Saudi and Sudanese Prisoners of Yaman War Arrive in Riyadh

Riyadh, MINA – The Arab Coalition on Thursday announced the arrival of 15 Saudi Arabian prisoners of Yaman war and four Sudanese nationals at the King Salman Air Base in Riyadh.

The coalition said, “The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition greatly appreciates the efforts of the International Committee of the Red Cross and Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths,” on the implementation of the prisoner swap agreement, Asharq Al-Aswat reported.

A key prisoner exchange between the government and Houthi militias in Yemen began Thursday.

The two sides agreed to exchange 1,081 prisoners under a deal reached in Switzerland last month. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news