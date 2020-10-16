As 19 Saudi and Sudanese Prisoners of Yaman War Arrive in Riyadh

Riyadh, MINA – The Arab Coalition on Thursday announced the arrival of 15 Saudi Arabian prisoners of Yaman war and four Sudanese nationals at the King Salman Air Base in Riyadh.

The coalition said, “The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition greatly appreciates the efforts of the International Committee of the Red Cross and Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths,” on the implementation of the prisoner swap agreement, Asharq Al-Aswat reported.

A key prisoner exchange between the government and Houthi militias in Yemen began Thursday.

The two sides agreed to exchange 1,081 prisoners under a deal reached in Switzerland last month. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)