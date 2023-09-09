Around 40 Thousand Muslims Attend Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Around 40 thousand worshipers attended Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, Palestine.

Pilgrims entered the Al-Aqsa area despite the barriers and restrictions imposed by the occupying forces at military checkpoints around the occupied Old City of Jerusalem. Quds Press reported.

The occupation forces erected iron barriers around the Old City and Al-Aqsa Mosque, to block the way for worshipers to go to Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In his Friday sermon, Khatib Shaykh Muhammad Salim, called for strengthening ties of friendship around the blessed Al-Aqsa.

Shaikh Salim also appealed to the Palestinian community in particular and the Muslim community in general to fulfill their mandate towards the Al-Aqsa Mosque. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)