Select Language

Latest
-252 min. agoAqsa Working Group Calls on Muslims to Unite to Free Palestine
-209 min. agoIsraeli Police Detain 11 Palestinians in Deir al-Asad
-138 min. agoArmed Israeli Settlers Open Gunfire at Palestinians West of Nablus
-108 min. agoYahya Al-Sinwar Swears Palestinians in Gaza to Pray in Al-Aqsa Mosque Soon
2 min. agoGlobal Qurban-ACT Targets Distribution to 56 Countries
Slideshow

Armed Israeli Settlers Open Gunfire at Palestinians West of Nablus

An armed Israeli settler (Wafa: photo)

Nablus, MINA – Armed Israeli settlers last night opened gunfire at Palestinian civilians at a main junction near the village of Deir Sharaf, to the west of Nablus city in the occupied West Bank, according to a local source. No injuries were reported.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors Israeli settlement activities in the north of the West Bank, told reporters that armed settlers opened gunfire at Palestinian-owned shops near Deir Sharaf, before they managed to flee the scene.

Attacks by colonial Israeli settlers against Palestinians have seen an uptick during the last few weeks, with some attacks being perpetrated in the presence of the Israeli occupation army or police, Wafa reported.

Violence by extremist Israeli settlers is commonplace and is rarely prosecuted by the Israeli occupation authorities.

There are over 600,000 Israeli settlers living in the occupied West Bank and in Jerusalem in violation of international law, which prohibits the relocation of the population of the occupying entity to the land of the occupied. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news