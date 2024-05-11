Indonesia Condemns Arson of UNRWA Headquarters by Israeli Extremists

the act of arson carried out by Israeli extremist settlers against the headquarters of the UN aid agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in Jerusalem, Palestine on Thursday, May 9, 2024 (photo: X)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia strongly condemns the act of arson carried out by Israeli extremist settlers against the headquarters of the UN aid agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in Jerusalem, Palestine.

Indonesia in its statement said that this action was a violation of international humanitarian law.

“This incident adds to the long list of violence, illegal occupation and various violations of international law and international humanitarian law committed by Israel,” wrote the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in X on Friday.

Indonesia urges the UN Security Council to immediately move to hold Israel accountable for the crimes and violations of international law it continues to commit.

“It’s time for the UN Security Council, especially the veto-holding countries, to show leadership & wisdom for the sake of justice, humanity & peace,” it added.

Extremist Israeli settlers set fire to the perimeter of the UNRWA headquarters in East Jerusalem in the West Bank twice on Thursday evening, according to a statement by UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini.

The action occurred while UNRWA staff and other UN agencies were at headquarters, marking the second attack on the aid agency after last Tuesday’s protests, Lazzarini said.

UNRWA reported no fatalities among its staff, but the fire caused extensive damage to the building’s exterior areas. There is a fuel and diesel filling station for UNRWA’s car fleet at the headquarters.

“In light of this second horrific incident in less than a week, I have taken the decision to close our complex until security is restored,” Lazzarini said on social media platform X.

He said the UNRWA director and other staff put out the fire themselves, because Israeli firefighters and police did not arrive immediately.

Witnesses said police present at the scene did nothing to stop the attack, according to Palestinian news agency WAFA. (T/RE1/P2)

