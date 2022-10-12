Ardhul Muqoddasah, Another Name of Palestine

By : Urfa Kaida, Coordinator of Fatayat Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) of South Bandung, Activist of Aqsa Working Group (AWG) of West Java

There is a question that comes to mind, “Is there the word “Palestine ” in the Qur’an? ” and the answer to that question is in the book “Masjid Al-Aqsha Tanggung Jawab Seluruh Umat Islam

(Al-Aqsa Mosque The Responsibility of All Muslims)” by Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur and Ali Farkhan Tsani.

In Al-Maidah verse 21, it is stated:

يَٰقَوْمِ لُوا۟ لْأَرْضَ لْمُقَدَّسَةَ لَّتِى للَّهُ لَكُمْ لَا ا۟ لَىٰٓ ارِكُمْ لِبُوا۟

“O my people! Enter the Holy Land which Allah has destined for you ˹to enter˺. And do not turn back or else you will become losers.”

Implicitly, the verse contains the word “Palestine” and according to some Quran interpreters, “Ardhul Muqoddasah” means “Palestine”.

In Al-Wajiz’s Tafseer on the verse, Shaykh Prof. Dr. Wahbah Az-Zuhaili, an expert on Islamic jurisprudence and Quran interpreter, Prophet Musa said, “O my people! Enter the Holy Land (Palestine) which Allah has destined for you”.

Furthermore, “and do not run,” means do not retreat “backward, because then you will be the losers.”

The verse means that the losers in this world are those who are defeated by Islamic enemies and lose the opportunity to freedom Palestine and the losers in the hereafter are those who lose their reward and get punishment for that defeat.

The verse relates to Allah’s command to Prophet Musa and his ummah to go to the holy land of Baitul Maqdis (Ardhul Muqaddasah) and settle there. In addition, they were also ordered to face the enemies of Allah and Allah promised to help them.

According to the history of Ibn Asakir from Mu’adz bin Jabbal, the area is called the holy land because many prophets have lived there to spread Islam. The area is also free from idols and mushrik.

Prophet Musa also forbade his people to worship idols, make trouble, do injustice, and follow their negative emotions. If they cross the line, they will lose the blessings from Allah.

In the past, Palestine was designated by Allah for the followers of Prophet Musa ‘Alaihis Salam who are Muslims and believe in Allah.

Thus, it turns out that another name of Palestine is Ardhul Muqaddasah, the holy land. Wallahu a’lam. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)