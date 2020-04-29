Anti-Muslim Sentiments Hinders Handling Covid-19 in India

New Delhi, MINA – The growing of anti-Muslim sentiment in India is seen as hampering local authority in dealing with the spread of coronavirus or Covid-19.

It was currently appeared when the Valentis cancer hospital made an ad in a newspaper that smelled of discrimination.

The hospital without further ado said Muslims who went to Valentis were required to submit laboratory results to prove they did not carry the corona virus.

Valentis Hospital then apologized the day after the ad. “We are sorry, we do not mean to hurt Muslims,” ​​they wrote in a statement as quoted from Bloomberg on Wednesday, April 29.

Even lately, rampant hate speech is spread through instant messages and social media, making Muslims hesitate to report their true health.

“At present, there is a great fear in the Muslim community. Hatred towards them makes Muslims feel insecure. Some feel guilty because they think they have contributed to the spread of the virus, “said Assistant Commissioner in the Mumbai regional government.

The sentiment of hatred also emerged when at the end of March, 200 Muslim citizens, including immigrants from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the Tabligh Akbar event which was deemed not in accordance with the appeal of social restrictions. Hundreds of people tested positive for coronavirus due to the activity.

The climax, last week, the Mumbai, New Delhi and surrounding authorities received many reports coming in about the looting and violence against Muslims.

To date, there have been 21,700 more confirmed Covid-19 cases in India. A total of 4,325 people were declared cured, but 686 people died. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)