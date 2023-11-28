An Israeli Captive Claims Treated Like A Queen by Hamas

Gaza, MINA – Hamas and Israel have agreed to carry out a prisoner exchange deal during the humanitarian pause. An Israeli prisoner released by Hamas wrote a letter of thanks to the Palestinian resistance movement.

Israeli citizen Danielle Aloni and her daughter Emilia (5 years old) were held hostage by Hamas for 49 days in besieged Gaza. On November 24, the mother and daughter were released as part of a temporary ceasefire agreement.

Before being released, Danielle Aloni took the time to write a letter. Now, the letter was published by the Al Qassam Brigades on its official Telegram account at 1649 GMT on November 27. The letter was originally written in Hebrew and accompanied by an Arabic translation, along with a photo of Israel’s mother and her daughter.

In his letter, Daniel expressed the kindness and care of Hamas fighters in caring for the captives, especially their children. Daniel said that while she was being held captive by Hamas, her daughter Emilia had been looked after very well. Daniel is grateful that his daughter is not experiencing psychological pressure. Instead, her daughter was treated like a queen.

“My daughter considers herself a queen in Gaza,” Daniel wrote.

Hamas, she continued in her letter, acts like a parent to his own daughter and often even like a caring friend and loved one.

“Thank you for being patient with her, pampering him with sweets and fruit, and providing everything even when it wasn’t available,” she said.

She also repeatedly thanked Hamas. According to her, Hamas has shown extraordinary humanity.

“I sincerely thank you from the bottom of my heart for the extraordinary humanity you showed towards my daughter, Emilia. Thank you, thank you, thank you for your countless hours as a caregiver,” she said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)