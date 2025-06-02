SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Military Expands Ground Offensive Across Gaza Amid Humanitarian Collapse

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

Israeli tanks fire on Gaza in response to rocket attack.

Gaza, MINA – Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has ordered the expansion of the military’s ground offensive into additional areas of both northern and southern Gaza, according to a statement released Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The move comes amid worsening humanitarian conditions in the besieged territory, where over 2.4 million Palestinians face the threat of famine.

During a field visit and strategic assessment in southern Gaza, Zamir directed the military to broaden its operations, claiming the aim is to facilitate the return of hostages and ensure the defeat of Hamas. He also instructed the establishment of new aid distribution centers, although access to essential humanitarian relief remains critically restricted.

Despite the stated humanitarian intent, the directive follows growing accusations by the UN and rights organizations that Israel is pursuing a campaign of “deliberate starvation” by sealing off aid crossings for more than 90 consecutive days. Gaza’s Government Media Office has described the situation as a full-scale humanitarian catastrophe.

Also Read: 985 Extremist Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque, Muslim Worshipers Barred

Since May 27, Israel has launched its own aid initiative through the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a body not recognized by the UN or major aid agencies. The foundation distributes aid in “buffer zones” in southern Gaza, but its operations are reportedly disintegrating amid chaos and violence. Crowds of desperate civilians have repeatedly overwhelmed the sites, and Israeli troops have opened fire, leading to multiple casualties.

On Sunday morning, Israeli forces shot into a crowd at a distribution site in Rafah, killing nearly 50 Palestinians and injuring more than 200 others, according to local officials.

This development is part of Israel’s broader military campaign, “Operation Gideon’s Chariots,” with Israeli media reporting plans to seize up to 75% of Gaza within the next two months.

Since Israel’s full closure of Gaza on March 2, the enclave has suffered complete infrastructural collapse—deprived of food, medicine, and fuel. Over 54,400 Palestinians have reportedly been killed since the start of Israel’s offensive in October 2023, the majority of them women and children. []

Also Read: Israeli Airstrikes Kill at Least 26 Palestinians in Fresh Gaza Assaults

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

