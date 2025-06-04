Slovenia Submits Draft UN Resolution Demanding Permanent Ceasefire in Gaza

New York, MINA – Slovenia, representing the elected members of the UN Security Council, submitted a draft resolution on Tuesday urging an “immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip, with a vote requested for Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The draft, obtained by Anadolu, expresses “grave concern over the catastrophic humanitarian situation, including the risk of famine,” and emphasizes the obligation of all parties to comply with international humanitarian and human rights law.

The resolution reaffirms support for ongoing mediation efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to implement a multi-phase ceasefire outlined in Resolution 2735 (2024). This plan includes the release of hostages, return of remains, and full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, paving the way for reconstruction.

It also demands the “immediate and unconditional lifting of all restrictions” on humanitarian aid, calling for safe, large-scale distribution throughout the enclave and the restoration of essential services in accordance with humanitarian principles.

Israel, however, continues its military offensive in Gaza, which has killed more than 54,500 Palestinians mostly women and children since October 2023, while rejecting growing international pressure for a ceasefire.

Aid organizations have issued urgent warnings about the rising threat of famine among Gaza’s population of over 2 million. []

