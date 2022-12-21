Ambassador: US Efforts to Expel Russia from the UNSC is Absurd and Impossible

Jakarta, MINA – Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobieva said that the efforts of the United States (US) to expel her country from the UN Security Council (UNSC) is absurd and impossible.

According to her, the UN Security Council was formed by the winners of World War II in order to prevent something like this from happening again.

“This is abslutly absurd and impossible because the whole UN system including Security Council as you know is the results of World War II and it cannot be changed,” Lyudmila said in a press conference in Jakarta on Wednesday.

“So any US attempt to change the UN system and allow something like World War II to happen again is unlikely to have the support of the other members,” she stressed.

Earlier, two US lawmakers on Wednesday introduced a resolution to expel Russia from the UN Security Council, saying Russia’s presence there “violates the goals and principles of the United Nations.”

Introduced by Steve Cohen and Joe Wilson, the resolution said Russia had “repeatedly, willfully and blatantly violated” the purposes and principles of the United Nations.

The resolution urges President Joe Biden to take “all appropriate steps” with US allies and partners “to limit, suspend or terminate” Russia’s current rights and privileges in the UN Security Council.

The draft also calls for Russia’s suspension from other organizations and UN specialized agencies. (L/RE1)

