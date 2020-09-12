Ambassador: Its Difficult For Sudanese to Manage Normalization With Israel

Khartoum, MINA – Sudanese Ambassador to the United States, Noureddin Satti said it is difficult to say that Sudanese are willing and ready to manage normalization with Israel.

“This is a very controversial issue and we need time to come from the positive and negative,” he stressed.

“Our country will support a deal that brings peace to the region and stressed that the conflict with Israel is ” fruitless”,” he said in an interview with the US magazine Newsweek.

The statement issued by Sudan’s first ambassador to the US in 23 years came after the announcement of the historic agreement between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel, its called “Abraham Accords”, the Middle East Monitor reported on Friday.

Satti said the Sudanese government has not officially announced its position regarding the UAE-Israel agreement. “I think anything that facilitates peace is good for a region that needs to live in peace more than anything else. But, peace must be inclusive for everyone.

He continue, on to say there was no doubt that Iran hegemonic policies were a threat to peace and stability in the region. When the situation is in Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen, we can see Teheran intervention. This is a serious threat, but not the only one, ”Satti told Newsweek.

Meanwhile, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok announced his recent meeting, held in Khartoum with the US of State Ministry Mike Pompeo, that the transision government has no mandate to break normalization with Israel.

“It can be resolved after the completion of the shifting government,” said Hamdok.

The Prime Minister asked the US government to separate the process of eliminating Sudan from the list of countries that support terrorism and the problem of normalization with Israel.

Last February, a meeting that was described as “historic” between Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sudan Sovereign Council Head Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan took place.

Netanyahu announced that the “normalization” relationship had been discussed during his meeting with senior Sudan politicians in Uganda, in a press release.

“Sudan is moving towards a new path for the better. General Al-Burhan wants to help his country by ending isolation,” he said. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)