UN: 3 M People Fled Sudan Since April 2023

Khartoum, MINA – Some three million Sudanese have fled the country since April last year, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, announced yesterday.

Grandi explained in a statement posted on X that “The number of people who have fled from Sudan since the start of the civil war in April 2023 has now reached 3 million — with many more displaced inside the country.”

“Those fighting for supremacy in Sudan are not only destroying it — they are also emptying it of its own people,” he added.

Since mid-April 2023, the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been fighting over power in a war that has left more than 20,000 dead and over 11 million displaced and as refugees, according to the UN.

International calls are growing to end the war in order to spare Sudan a humanitarian catastrophe that has begun to push millions to famine and death due to food shortages as a result of the fighting that has spread to 13 out of 18 states. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)