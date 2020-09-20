Ambassador Hery: Indonesia Has A Positive Image in East Africa

Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Kenya concurrently Congo, Mauritius, Seychelles, Somalia, Uganda, and permanent representative for UNEP (UN Environment Program) and UN-Habitat (United Nations Settlement Program) in Nairobi, Dr. Mohamad Hery Saripudin, MA, (photo by Saudi Gazette)

Jakarta, MINA – Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Kenya concurrently to Congo, Mauritius, Seychelles, Somalia, Uganda, and permanent representative for UNEP (UN Environment Program) and UN-Habitat (United Nations Settlement Program) based in Nairobi, Dr. Mohamad Hery Saripudin, MA, stated Indonesia has a positive image in the eyes of the East African community so that it is an important asset for Indonesia’s economic diplomacy.

“Indonesia joined the peacekeeping force in Congo. Previously, the initiation of the Asian-African Conference (KAA) by President Soekarno had made countries in Africa free from colonialism, those are an important asset, “said Ambassador Hery to MINA in an exclusive interview in Jakarta on Sunday.

The Garuda Contingent TNI peacekeeping force has a good image in the eyes of the local community because of their hospitality and enthusiasm for maintaining peace.

In general, soldiers are known less talking with the community. Unlike Indonesian Army who are usually close to the people. Even though they can only communicate in sign language, the Garuda Contingent is known to be friendly and happy to interact with the community.

According to Ambassador Hery, security is very important as long as he is on duty. Therefore, it becomes a special concern when he starts serving later.

“Security is like an oxygen. If we were in a safe area, it didn’t seem as important. However, when we are in a danger zone, it is very valuable, ”explained the 58-year-old man born in Indramayu who previously served as a diplomat in South Africa, Canada, the United States, and most recently had been the Indonesian Consul General in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for 3 years. 5 years.

Ambassador Hery explained that at the embassy and at the guest house, security protocols are still being applied as usual.

“That’s the maximum effort, but if it turns out that we still get accident, that’s called a fate. Therefore, we have to pray a lot and tawakkal (surrender) to Allah, “he concluded.

Dr. Mohamad Hery Saripudin, MA, was appointed as ambassador along with 20 other ambassadors on September 14, 2020 at the State Palace by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo.

The appointment of all ambassadors is contained in the Decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Number 91 / P of 2020 dated 11 September 2020, 92 / P and 93 / P of 2020 dated 14 September 2020 concerning the Appointment of Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)