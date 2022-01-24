All Muslims in the World Are Brothers

By Ali Farkhan Tsani, Senior Editor Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Allah says in the Quran

إِنَّمَا ٱلْمُؤْمِنُونَ إِخْوَةٌۭ فَأَصْلِحُوا۟ بَيْنَ أَخَوَيْكُمْ ۚ وَٱتَّقُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ لَعَلَّكُمْ تُرْحَمُونَ

“The believers are brothers, so make settlement between your brothers. And fear Allah that you may receive mercy.” (Al-Hujurat verse 10).

Abul Ala Al Maududi explained, this verse establishes a universal brotherhood of all the Muslims of the world.

The importance of this command, has been explained by the Prophet (peace be upon him) in many of his hadith.

The Messenger of Allah said:

الْمُسْلِمُ أَخُو الْمُسْلِمِ لَا يَظْلِمُهُ وَلَا يُسْلِمُه

“The Muslim is the brother of the Muslim, he is not unjust with him nor does he forsake him.” (Bukhari and Muslim).

In another Hadith, The Messenger of Allah said:

مَثَلُ الْمُوْمِنِينَ فِي تَوَادِّهِمْ وَتَرَاحُمِهِمْ وَتَوَاصُلِهِمْ كَمَثَلِ الْجَسَدِ الْوَاحِدِ إِذَا اشْتَكَى مِنْهُ عُضْوٌ تَدَاعَى لَهُ سَايِرُ الْجَسَدِ بِالْحُمَّى وَالسَّهَر

“The parable of the believers in relation to the kindness, mercy and compassion they have for each other, is that of the body; when an organ of it falls ill, the rest of the body responds with fever and sleeplessness.” (Bukhari and Muslim).

And also in Hadith:

الْمُوْمِنُ لِلْمُوْمِنِ كَالْبُنْيَانِ يَشُدُّ بَعْضُهُ بَعْضًا

“A believer to another believer is like a building whose different parts enforce each other.” (Bukhari).

Abu Amina Elias explained, Brotherhood in Islam is a comprehensive concept that is based upon good character with others, treating others the way we want to be treated, and uniting together upon common values.

The strongest level of brotherhood is the sense of community, friendship, and common purpose in Islam for the sake of Allah. At this level, the believers work together towards fulfilling the goals of the religion and living out its divine values. (A/RS2/)

