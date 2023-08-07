Select Language

Latest
-333 min. agoAttacks on Quran Continue in Denmark
-331 min. agoIsraeli Forces Kill Three Palestinians Near Jenin
-329 min. agoIndonesia Send 5,228 Kilograms of Assistance to Central Papua
7 hours agoIsraelis Continue to Protest Judicial Regulation for 31st Straight Week
7 hours agoHajj Operations End, Search for Missing An Indonesian Pilgrim Continues
Europe

Attacks on Quran Continue in Denmark

Photo: EPA

Copenhagen, MINA – Attacks on the Muslim holy book continued in Denmark, as an Iranian-born Danish woman desecrated a copy of the Quran in the capital Copenhagen, Anadolu Agency reported.

Firoozeh Bazrafkan shredded a copy of the Quran in front of the Iranian Embassy on Saturday.

Wearing a t-shirt, reading: “Woman,” “Life,” “Freedom,” she shared footage of the desecration of the Quran, defining her provocative act as “an art performance.”

Recent months have seen repeated acts of Quran burning or desecration, or attempts by Islamophobic figures or groups, especially in northern European and Nordic countries, drawing outrage from Muslim countries and the world.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news