Copenhagen City Council Officially Renames Famous Square to “Palestine Square”

Copenhagen, MINA – The Copenhagen City Council has officially approved a proposal to rename one of the capital’s most famous squares to “Palestine Square.” The decision came after several discussions and was passed Friday, with 29 votes in favor, Wafa News Agency reported.

The square, located in the Nørrebro district between Nørrebrogade, Esromgade, and Hillerødgade, will be officially renamed on April 1, 2025. The new name, “Palestine Square,” reflects Denmark’s continued support for Palestine and the Palestinian people.

The Palestinian community in Denmark warmly welcomed the decision, seeing it as evidence of the strong ties between Denmark and Palestine. They stated that the renaming signifies Denmark’s solidarity with the Palestinian cause, reaffirming the country’s stance in supporting Palestinian rights and its struggle for freedom and independence.

City Council members also expressed pride in the decision, stressing that it was a sign of the Danish people’s support for the Palestinian cause and their right to establish an independent state. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)