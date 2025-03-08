SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Copenhagen City Council Officially Renames Famous Square to “Palestine Square”

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

6 Views

Copenhagen City (photo: live the world)

Copenhagen, MINA – The Copenhagen City Council has officially approved a proposal to rename one of the capital’s most famous squares to “Palestine Square.” The decision came after several discussions and was passed Friday, with 29 votes in favor, Wafa News Agency reported.

The square, located in the Nørrebro district between Nørrebrogade, Esromgade, and Hillerødgade, will be officially renamed on April 1, 2025. The new name, “Palestine Square,” reflects Denmark’s continued support for Palestine and the Palestinian people.

The Palestinian community in Denmark warmly welcomed the decision, seeing it as evidence of the strong ties between Denmark and Palestine. They stated that the renaming signifies Denmark’s solidarity with the Palestinian cause, reaffirming the country’s stance in supporting Palestinian rights and its struggle for freedom and independence.

City Council members also expressed pride in the decision, stressing that it was a sign of the Danish people’s support for the Palestinian cause and their right to establish an independent state. []

Also Read: Gaza Belongs to Palestine: Chinese FM

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

News Channel

About Us