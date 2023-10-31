Al-Quds Brigade: All Factions Joint Resistant againts Israel

Gaza, MINA – Abu Hamzah, spokesperson for the Al-Quds Brigade, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, stated that all factions in the Gaza Strip are carrying out joint resistance against the Israeli occupation forces.

“The achievements of our joint resistance occurred at all levels and fronts, and its courage will continue in the face of ground attacks,” he said, as reported by Quds Press on Monday.

He stated, “the occupying forces are drawing a delusion about their efforts to penetrate land, and we will break that ground maneuver,” he continued.

Moreover, hundreds of hostages are still on the Gaza side, and he continued, “Every minute that passes is a threat to the lives of the prisoners of the Israeli occupation in our hands.”

He added in the video recording, “We tell the families of your hostages that your government is risking the lives of your families to buy time.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)