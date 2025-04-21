Al-Qassam Brigades Claim Responsibility for Complex Ambush on Israeli Forces in Beit Hanoun

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, announced on Sunday that it had carried out a sophisticated ambush against Israeli forces in Beit Hanoun, in northern Gaza, on Saturday, Palestine Chronicle reported.

According to a statement released on Telegram, the operation, named “Breaking the Sword,” involved targeting a vehicle belonging to the command unit of the Israeli army’s Gaza Division with an anti-tank missile. A support force responding to the scene was later hit with an anti-personnel bomb, causing casualties.

The Israeli army confirmed the death of one soldier and serious injuries to five others. Israeli Army Radio reported that Al-Qassam fighters had emerged from a tunnel, launched a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) at a military vehicle, and detonated an explosive device as reinforcements arrived.

Al-Qassam also claimed responsibility for another ambush in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, where its fighters allegedly destroyed an Israeli tank and bulldozer, causing more Israeli casualties.

In a separate development, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, published footage of a separate operation in which two Israeli drones were reportedly seized while conducting surveillance over Gaza City.

The ambushes come amid increased Israeli military activity on the eastern outskirts of Gaza City, including the neighborhoods of Shejaiya and Tuffah. []

