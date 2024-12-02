Al-Qassam Brigades Report Series of Operations against Israeli Military Vehicles in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, reported a series of operations against Israeli military vehicles in the Gaza Strip in recent days, resulting in damage and casualties, Palestine Chronicle reported.

On Sunday, the group published a video showing “a complex ambush against enemy soldiers and vehicles around the Burj Awad Junction in the Jeneina neighborhood east of Rafah in the southern Strip.”

According to a statement, after monitoring the movements and behavior of Israeli forces, the Eastern Brigades command decided to prepare and prepare a series of “tightly coordinated ambushes in the specified operation area.”

“Hussam will open fire to kill as many Zionist soldiers as possible. Immediately after that, Khaled will attack the enemy vehicles with Al-Yassin-105 bullets. After the arrival of the enemy reinforcements, Walid will stop the reinforcements from the slaughter zone,” a fighter is heard saying.

According to the statement, the operation was carried out as “revenge and victory for the blood of our great leader, the great martyr Yahya Al-Sinwar, Abu Ibrahim, who rose as a fighter fighting on the land of the Rafah Battalion.”

At the end of the video, a banner reads: “Coming soon – The second ambush” The following are the latest statements from the two main Resistance forces in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)