Al-Qassam Brigades Kill Five more Israeli Soldiers

Gaza, MINA- The Al-Qassam Brigades (the military wing of the Hamas movement) announced that it had killed five Israeli soldiers and targeted a Merkava tank in the central Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam mujahideen were able to clash with a Zionist foot force consisting of five soldiers from point zero with machine guns and hand grenades east of the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. Our mujahideen confirmed that they were finished off and they returned to their bases safely,”Al-Qassam said in a brief statement on Tuesday, as quoted by Quds Press.

The Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Zionist Merkva tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell east of the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli occupation army announced the killing of an officer in battles in the northern Gaza Strip, bringing the death toll since October 7 to 507.

For the eighty-eighth day in a row, the Israeli occupation continues its aggression against the Gaza Strip, with American and European support, as its planes bomb hospitals, buildings, towers, and the homes of Palestinian civilians, destroying them above the heads of their residents, and preventing the entry of water, food, medicine, and fuel, which has led to massive destruction of infrastructure and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

About 22 thousand martyrs rose, in addition to the injury of 56 thousand and 770 others, most of them children and women.(T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)