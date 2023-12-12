Al-Qassam Fires Rockets at Tel Aviv, One Settler Injured

Heavy damage to a number of Israeli vehicles in the city of Holon by Al Qassam Brigades rocket attacks, Monday, December 11, 2023. (Israeli Media)

Gaza, MINA – Al Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement, said they had targeted southern Tel Aviv with missiles in response to the Israeli regime’s fierce bombardment of the blockaded Gaza Strip.

Quoted from Press TV, the al-Qassam Brigades announced in a short statement on Monday that resistance forces had fired missiles at the southern neighborhoods of Tel Aviv and the city of Holon “in response to Israel’s massacre of civilians in Gaza.”

Israeli media confirmed the Hamas counterattack and said, “A series of 10 missiles were launched towards central Israel, one of which landed in Holon, causing major damage.”

Reports said one settler was injured as a result of the missile falling in Holon and significant damage was caused to a number of cars.

Israeli media also claimed that “seven missiles” were intercepted in attacks on illegal settlements around the Gaza Strip and Sderot, which is located south of the Israeli-occupied territory.

In another statement, the al-Qassam Brigades announced that two Israeli Merkava tanks were targeted by Yassin 105 anti-tank ammunition in the town of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza on Monday, when resistance forces were involved in fierce clashes with the occupying army.

The statement added that a number of Israeli soldiers were killed or injured after the Brigade targeted Zionist special forces hiding in a building in Beit Lahia, far north of Gaza.

Media reports also said “violent” clashes occurred with Israeli special forces west of the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

The al-Qassam Brigades said resistance forces managed, in the last 48 hours, to destroy 44 Israeli military vehicles “in whole or in part” across the fighting front in the Gaza Strip. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)