Al-Qassam Brigades Destroys 2 Israeli Tanks in Rafah

Gaza, MINA – The armed wing of Hamas announced Wednesday it targeted two Israeli tanks in Rafah and engaged in “fierce clashes” with Israeli soldiers in Gaza City, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Al-Qassam Brigades said on Telegram that the group “targeted 2 Israeli tanks with rocket shells in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.”

It said separately that fighters are “engaging in fierce clashes with enemy forces penetrating east of the Zeitoun neighborhood.”

The group added that fighters targeted Israeli forces in Zeitoun “with mortar shells.”

Al-Qassam said that they targeted “the enemy’s command headquarters in the Netzarim axis in the southern Gaza City with a 114mm rocket.”

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the reports.

Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

More than 37,200 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and more than 84,900 others injured, according to local health authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)