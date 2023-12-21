Al-Qasam Destroys 41 Israeli Military Vehicles, Kills 25 Soldiers in the Last Three Days

Gaza, MINA – Al-Qassam Brigades military spokesman, Abu Ubaidah, on Wednesday evening again announced that the Hamas movement’s military wing fighters were able to destroy all or part of military vehicles in the last three days or 72 hours.

Abu Ubaidah said in a tweet posted on his channel on the Telegram application, “Al-Qassam fighters confirmed the killing of 25 Israeli soldiers and the wounding of dozens of soldiers with various wounds.”

He added that the invading Israeli forces were subjected to missile fire, anti-fortification devices and individuals, and clashed with them at close range, and their rescue teams were targeted.

Two tunnels and a house were booby-trapped and blown up, in addition to a sniper operation targeting one of the soldiers.

“Headquarters, field command rooms and military concentrations were destroyed with mortars and short-range missiles on all battle lines in the Gaza Strip,” he said as quoted by Quds media.

It added that Al-Qasam fighters rained missile attacks on the city of Tel Aviv in the center of the entity, in addition to launching missile strikes towards occupied Kiryat Shmona in the occupied northern region of Palestine. (T/RE1/P2)

