Al-Qassam Kill 40 Israeli Soldiers and Destroy 44 Israeli Vehicles in 48 Hours

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas resistance movement, announced they had succeeded in killing 40 occupying army soldiers and destroying 44 Israeli military vehicles in just the last 48 hours.

Al-Qassam spokesman Abu Ubaidah said on the social networking site Telegram Sunday evening, in a recorded audio speech, after being absent for about three weeks.

Abu Ubaidah said it was ten days after the resumption of fighting, and confirmed that the footage was the latest, Quds Press reported.

“The resistance fighters were able to target the occupation forces with new attacks, and destroyed more than 180 Israeli military vehicles,” he said.

Resistance actions took place in the areas of Al-Shuja’iya, Al-Zaytoun, Sheikh Radwan, Jabalia Camp, Beit Lahia, east of Deir Al-Balah, east and north of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

He added, “We carried out several special operations that varied between setting up ambushes and confronting them with machine guns, individual bombs and tunnel traps.”

“We are the fighters for the Palestinian people, and the free people of our country, and reject occupation throughout the world, and are always ready to respond to the enemy by fighting, demonstrating, and disturbing the enemy’s sleep,” he continued. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)