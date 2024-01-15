Abu Ubaida: in 100 Days, Palestinian Fighters Destroy 1000 Israeli Military Vehichles

Gaza, MINA – Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson of Hamas’ armed wing, Al-Qassam Brigades said, Palestinian fighters continued to fight in the Gaza Strip and on Saturday, the 100th day of war succeeded destroying 1,000 Israeli occupation military vehicles.

“We have also carried out hundreds of successfully military operations at all Israeli occupation points, invasion, and aggresion,” Abu Ubaida said in a speech circulating on social media.

Fierce clashs took place in Khan Yunis, Southern Gaza, several of Israel tanks and military vehicles destroyed by Palestinian fighters over the past few days.

Meanwhile, Israel warplanes ferocipusly bembarded Khan Yunis area and other areas in the Gaza Strip.

Until the 100th days of Israeli genocide in Gaza, occupation admitted the death of its 521 officers and soldiers since the beginning of aggresion on 7 October 2023.

Previously, Abu Ubaida confirmed, the number of Israeli soldiers killed higher

than announced by the military.​​​​​​​

Israel military continues to launch relentless air and ground attacks in the Gaza Strip. At least, 23,843 Palestinians we’re martyred and 60,317 others injured, mostlu women and children, according to Palestinian health authority.

Israeli onslaought has destroyed 60 percent of Gaza infrastructure and nearly two million population displaced amid shortages of food, clean water, and medicine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)