Palestinian Fighters Destroy 28 Israeli Combat Vehicles in the Last 24 Hour

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian fighters succeeded in destroying 28 Israeli occupation combat vehicles in the last 24 hours.

According to a Quds Press report from the Gaza Strip, Monday evening, some of the 28 vehicles were completely destroyed and some were partially damaged.

Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Ubaidah said in a press statement that his troops targeted the Israeli occupation military with anti-fortification bullets and anti-personnel devices.

Some of his troops were also involved in clashes with Israeli soldiers at close range, causing the death of several Israeli soldiers and major damage to Israeli war equipment.

“Our forces managed to destroy Israeli military crowds with heavy-caliber mortar attacks, and directed intense missile strikes at various targets and at different distances into the occupied territories,” he said.

He added that his troops also succeeded in bombing the Israeli military base “Ra’im” with the 114 mm “Rajum” short-range missile system.

His troops also succeeded in targeting 4 Israeli vehicles that were trying to penetrate eastern Gaza with “Al-Yassin 105” missiles. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)