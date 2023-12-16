Abu Ubaida: Palestinian Fighters Kill 36 Israeli Soldiers in 72 hours

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian Resistance fighters from the military wing of Hamas announced that they had killed at least 36 Israeli soldiers in the last 72 hours.

The Al-Qassam Brigades made the announcement through a statement issued by spokesperson Abu Ubaida on the Telegram messaging application on Thursday.

“Our fighters confirmed that 36 Israeli soldiers were killed,” said Abu Ubaida.

He noted that battlefield gains came after complex maneuvers, in which al-Qassam fighters “engaged them (Israeli forces) at close range” and “conducted successful sniper operations against them.”

Abu Ubaida also emphasized that over the past 72 hours, fighters had succeeded in destroying “all” Israeli military vehicles.

“They (the fighters) also targeted headquarters and field command rooms, shelling military gatherings with mortars and short-range rockets on all battle fronts,” he said.

Meanwhile, by penetrating the occupied territories, al-Qassam fighters “directed rocket attacks at various targets at different distances within the Zionist entity,” Abu Ubaida said.

The Israeli regime itself has confirmed that as many as 116 of its troops have been killed in the Gaza Strip, since October 7, Israel began carrying out its brutal attacks on the Palestinian territory into a genocidal war.

On the same occasion, the Gaza Ministry of Health reported that nearly 18,800 Palestinian civilians were martyred, mostly women and children, in attacks by the Israeli Zionist regime after operations launched by Palestinian Hamas Resistance Fighters in the region.

Speaking to Press TV on Wednesday, a senior Hamas official reiterated the Palestinian Fighters’ determination to continue resisting Israeli aggression.

Osama Hamdan, Hamas’ senior representative in Lebanon, said the movement was ready for a “long war” against the Israeli regime, and would not give up. (T/RE1/P2)

