Select Language

Latest
-318 min. agoDeath Toll of Israeli on Gaza Surges to 34,622
-307 min. agoIsraeli Airstrike on Rafah Kills Six Palestinians Children and Women
-290 min. agoIsraeli Invasion of Rafah Could Lead to a Bloodbath: WHO
-124 min. agoReconstruction in Gaza to Take Decades, Cost more than $40B: UN
-123 min. agoTurkiye Suspends Trade with Israel over the Genocide in Gaza
Slideshow

Death Toll of Israeli on Gaza Surges to 34,622

Gaza residents pass between buildings hit by Israeli attacks. (Photo: Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces committed three massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the documented killing of at least 26 Palestinians and the injury of 51 others, according to medical sources, Wafa reports.

Local health authorities reported that the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7, 2023, has resulted in 34,622 documented Palestinian fatalities so far, with the majority being children and women. In addition, 77,867 injuries have been documented since the start of the onslaught.

Meanwhile, ambulance and rescue teams are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defense teams. (T/RE1/P2)

Also Read:  OIC Salutes Resilience of Palestinian People

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news