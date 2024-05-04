Death Toll of Israeli on Gaza Surges to 34,622

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces committed three massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the documented killing of at least 26 Palestinians and the injury of 51 others, according to medical sources, Wafa reports.

Local health authorities reported that the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7, 2023, has resulted in 34,622 documented Palestinian fatalities so far, with the majority being children and women. In addition, 77,867 injuries have been documented since the start of the onslaught.

Meanwhile, ambulance and rescue teams are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defense teams. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)