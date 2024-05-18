Israeli Airstrike Targets Jenin Refugee Camp, One Killed and  Several Injured 

Select Language

Jenin, MINA- At least one Palestinian was killed and several others injured tonight in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house in Jenin refugee camp, north of the occupied West Bank, Palestine News Agency Wafa reports.

The Ministry of Health said one Palestinian was killed in the attack, while several others sustained injuries of varying degrees.

The casualties were swiftly transported to Ibn Sina Hospital and the Jenin Governmental Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Wesam Bakr, the director of the Jenin Governmental Hospital, identified the young man killed as Islam Khamayseh.

Medical sources also confirmed that among the injuries were a young girl, who sustained moderate injuries from fragments resulting from the Israeli airstrike and the ensuring massive explosion.

The Israeli airstrike also destroyed the targeted house, levelling it to the ground, and caused damage to neighboring homes, properties, and infrastructure. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

